Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Analysts predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the lowest is $5.03 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after acquiring an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after purchasing an additional 290,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $187,122,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

