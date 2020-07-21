Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report $300.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.40 million. Hexcel posted sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of HXL opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.