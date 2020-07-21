Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.93 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $518.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.10 million. IDEX posted sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $168.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

