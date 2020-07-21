BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $14.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $15.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of BJ opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,658 shares of company stock worth $8,836,777 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,509,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 549,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after buying an additional 495,830 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

