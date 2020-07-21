$557.85 Million in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to report sales of $557.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.70 million to $625.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $150.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NYSE:HRB opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.