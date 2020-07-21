Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

