Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.45-6.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.45-$6.05 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $301.35 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $302.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.