Seaport Global Securities Comments on DTE Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of DTE opened at $109.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.83. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

