SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Endurance International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

EIGI stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,813 shares of company stock worth $174,964 in the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.