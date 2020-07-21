SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Endurance International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

EIGI stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,813 shares of company stock worth $174,964 in the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Valley National Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Valley National Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Pool Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Pool Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Seaport Global Securities Comments on DTE Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on DTE Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Boosted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Boosted by Analyst
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report