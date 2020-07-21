Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

EQNR stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,437.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

