Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

