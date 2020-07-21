Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntsman stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

