Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDR opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $983.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

