Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Imperial Capital

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.48.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

