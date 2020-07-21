United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UFCS. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

UFCS stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. United Fire Group has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $66,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Fire Group by 844.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Fire Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

