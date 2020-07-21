Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTRE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post -7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

