Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,028,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 429,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

