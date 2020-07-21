Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Get Sappi alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sappi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sappi has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sappi (SPPJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.