Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of ZEUS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.64. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Richard P. Stovsky bought 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.