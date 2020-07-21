Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 347 ($4.27) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 419 ($5.16). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.56) to GBX 516 ($6.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 581.25 ($7.15).

LON BAB opened at GBX 285.30 ($3.51) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.39.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group will post 8105.7968832 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,381.74). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 4,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £15,559.44 ($19,147.72). Insiders acquired 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,944 in the last ninety days.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

