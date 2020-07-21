Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 1,077 call options.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

