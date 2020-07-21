Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($29.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greggs to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,860 ($22.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,640 ($32.49) to GBX 2,105 ($25.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,000 ($24.61).

GRG opened at GBX 1,512 ($18.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($31.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,699.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,906.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton bought 169 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,363.83 ($1,678.35).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

