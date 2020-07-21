Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the oil producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 35 ($0.43). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

PMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Investec downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.86 ($0.82).

Shares of LON PMO opened at GBX 41.72 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.88.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,445.73). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,730 shares of company stock worth $307,490.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

