Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($2.95).

LON CAML opened at GBX 160 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 233 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of $281.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.46.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

