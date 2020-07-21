Northern Dynasty Minerals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,407 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,004 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 166,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,414 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

