Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

AJRD opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

