Noble Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,064 call options.

NBL stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,697,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1,249.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,360.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

