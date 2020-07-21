Traders Purchase Large Volume of BioNTech Call Options (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,491 call options.

BNTX stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion and a PE ratio of -92.84.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

United Fire Group Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
United Fire Group Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
Watford Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Watford Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sappi to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sappi to Sell
Olympic Steel Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Olympic Steel Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Babcock International Group Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Babcock International Group Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report