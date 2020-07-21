Investors Buy Large Volume of Consolidated Edison Call Options (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 1,514 call options.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

