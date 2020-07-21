Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,256 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.