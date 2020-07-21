DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average daily volume of 502 call options.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 15.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DURECT by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. DURECT has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. Equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRRX. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

