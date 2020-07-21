Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average volume of 494 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTAI. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

