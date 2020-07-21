Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,359 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

