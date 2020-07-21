Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 30,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,992% compared to the average daily volume of 988 put options.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $995.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.28 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

