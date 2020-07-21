Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,331 call options.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

