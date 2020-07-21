Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical volume of 632 call options.

AMPE stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

