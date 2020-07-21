Traders Buy High Volume of PACCAR Call Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,555 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 448 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

PACCAR stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

