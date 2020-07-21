CalAmp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,676% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,419,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $6,315,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

