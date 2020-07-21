Investors Buy High Volume of Arbutus Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $5,274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

