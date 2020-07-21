Investors Buy High Volume of Arbutus Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $5,274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
