Brunswick Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,265 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 547 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -264.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

