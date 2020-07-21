Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 76243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

