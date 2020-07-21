TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $37.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 2352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Johnson Rice started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -259.64 and a beta of 1.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.