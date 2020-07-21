Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Yamana Gold traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 7139317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

