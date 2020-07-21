Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $125.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $124.12 and last traded at $123.92, with a volume of 7697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.85.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

