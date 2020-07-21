Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $196.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $167.33 and last traded at $166.17, with a volume of 9958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.36.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 286,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.