MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 9990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $520,835.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 713.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.