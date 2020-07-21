Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 81370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
NUAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
