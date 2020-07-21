Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 81370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

NUAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

