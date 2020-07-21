Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $6.93. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 5,144 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AHT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

