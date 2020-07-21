Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $109.16 and last traded at $109.16, with a volume of 853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

