CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CEVA by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CEVA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $862.40 million, a PE ratio of 795.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.